Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer joins XX-XY Athletics as 'Ultimate Girl Dad' brand ambassador

Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Dakota Meyer, a father of two daughters, joined the fight to protect women’s sports on Monday by partnering with XX-XY Athletics.

Meyer joined the company as the "Ultimate Girl Dad" brand ambassador, according to a news release obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Weak men are rewriting the truth. Real men stand up to protect it," he said in a statement. "Women aren’t weak — they’re sacred. They shouldn’t be protected out of pity, but out of value. Men must honor women, not control them, not silence them, but stand with them.

"This isn’t just a brand. It’s a line in the sand. XX-XY Athletics builds high-quality gear, but more importantly, it builds belief — belief that strength isn’t toxic, it’s necessary. That masculinity and femininity are both sacred. That our wives, daughters, and sisters should never have to fight this battle alone."

Former Team USA gymnast Jennifer Sey founded the brand in an effort to give athletes who want to keep women’s sports fair an athletic company that aligns with their values.

Basketball player Jabulani Newby and boxer Jeff Watters are among the male athletes who have partnered with the company.

"Dakota is the ultimate girl dad, strong for his daughters and his country. He embodies the kind of moral courage that’s desperately needed in our culture today," Sey added. "He’s a Marine, a father, and a leader who believes in protecting what’s sacred — and that includes women’s sports. Dakota believes that women and girls deserve privacy, safety and fairness and he’s not afraid to say it. We’re honored to have him join XX-XY Athletics as a champion for truth and for women."

Meyer reenlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve in April after 15 years out of uniform.