Mayor, Chiefs fans react to NFL franchise's planned move to Kansas

Missouri suffered another tough break Monday, deepening the state’s history of NFL franchise losses. In January 2016, Rams owner Stan Kroenke received enough votes from fellow owners to move the team from St. Louis to Inglewood, California.

This week, the Kansas City Chiefs announced plans to relocate from Arrowhead Stadium across state lines to a state-of-the-art, fixed-roof facility in Kansas City, Kansas, by 2031. Kansas lawmakers approved a bond package to help cover the cost of the new domed stadium.

The decision came after what Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas described as extensive but ultimately failed funding discussions.

Lucas reflected on his deeply personal connection to the site where the Chiefs have played home games for more than five decades.

"Years ago, as a kid, my family was homeless for a while and we lived in a motel not too far from the stadium," Lucas said shortly after the team’s announcement. "I knew we struggled, but I believed nothing was cooler than living within a stone's throw of what I thought then and today is the greatest stadium in football.

"Like a lot of parents in Chiefs Kingdom, my single mother scraped some money together to get me to Arrowhead for my first game — 300-level upper deck for a 30-7 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills in 1993. I’ve been hooked ever since."

Missouri lawmakers had been desperately trying to keep the Chiefs with their own funding package. They held a special legislative session in June backed by Gov. Mike Kehoe that authorized bonds covering up to 50% of the cost of new or renovated stadiums, plus up to $50 million of tax credits for each stadium and unspecified aid from local governments.

Lucas also had been working with local lawmakers in recent days on a counter proposal to keep the Chiefs in Missouri.

"We understand our very fair but very responsible financial offer of taxpayer support was surpassed by an even more robust public financing package in Kansas," he said. "The Chiefs have a business to run and today made a business decision. We wish them well."

The Chiefs have advanced to four of the past five Super Bowls, winning three. The team's recent successes have only increased its longtime reverent fan base. The team's relocation plans generated widespread reaction among supporters. A potential spike in ticket prices was one concern fans raised, while others sounded off about possible traffic issues and the loss of an historic stadium.

"I don’t think it is the greatest idea," said Dustin Allen, who lives in Blue Springs, Missouri, and was visiting Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday. "I think that where they have it is a very nice spot. I will say that the traffic over there is always fun. I think it’s nice to have them downtown in some way, shape or form."

Mike Robinson, a season ticket-holder from Kansas City, Kansas, was visiting a science museum inside the train station with his son.

"I’m pretty sure prices will go up," he said. "That’s what I’m concerned about. A brand-new stadium. Season ticket holders may not be able to keep up with their tickets with the rising prices."

Analaysia Miller, a Chiefs fan from Kansas City, Kansas, didn’t have a strong opinion about the move since the team isn’t leaving entirely. The new stadium will be about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of the old one.

"It is just whatever they want to do," she said as she visited Union Station with her three children. "As long as they are still in our city, representing for our city. That’s all that matters to me."

One of the prevailing questions now is whether the Kansas City Royals will follow the Chiefs across the Kansas-Missouri line.

The Royals insist they will not play at Kauffman Stadium beyond the 2031 season, and their preference has been to build a new downtown ballpark. But a sales tax extension that would have paid for an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead Stadium and a new home for the Royals was soundly defeated last year by voters in Jackson County, Missouri, leaving both to look elsewhere.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

