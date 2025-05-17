Scottie Scheffler owns three-stroke lead heading into PGA Championship final round

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler showed exactly what the third round of golf tournaments are called "Moving Day" on Saturday.

Scheffler owns a three-stroke lead in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow after shooting 65 to get to 11-under for the tournament heading into the final round on Sunday.

Scheffler was dialed in throughout the third round, which included one of his best shots of the tournament: driving the green at the 15th and setting himself up for an easy eagle putt. With three birdies also added on the card, Scheffler walked into the clubhouse with a familiar position on the leaderboard at a major.

While Scheffler’s 6-under round was impressive, Sweden’s Alex Norén posted 5-under to earn his spot in the final pairing Sunday with Scheffler at 8-under.

Tied for third are J.T. Poston and Davis Riley at 7-under, while LIV Golf star Jon Rahm has found his stroke again in majors after posting 4-under on Saturday to sit at 6-under for the tournament.

Jhonattan Vegas is also at 6-under, but he could’ve been in position to win it all if it hadn’t been for his 2-over performance on Saturday.

The Venezuelan was the leader after two rounds, which was mostly due to his 7-under start on Thursday. But four bogeys on the card compared to two birdies dropped him down the leaderboard with much work to do on Sunday if he wishes to win his first career major.

But all eyes will be on Scheffler, who will be going into Sunday hoping to win his first major outside of The Masters. While he is the number one golfer on the planet, and his 2024 season saw him wear another green jacket and win the FedEx Cup, he has yet to win the PGA Championship, U.S. Open or The Open Championship.

And, of course, last year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla was an insane start after he was arrested trying to enter the Louisville-based golf club. Charges would eventually be dropped, but Scheffler was booked, stretched and warmed up in a jail cell and got back to the course in time to play.

Scheffler is well past that incident, but the point still stands: he hasn’t won a major outside the confines of Augusta National Golf Club.

He’s in a position to change that on Sunday.

