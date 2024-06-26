Matthew Stafford's wife apologizes for 'media storm' after revealing she dated husband's backup QB

Kelly Stafford broke the internet last week when she revealed that she once dated her husband's backup quarterback at Georgia in an effort to make him jealous.

"I dated the backup to p--- him off, which worked — he was the bad boy too," the Los Angeles Rams quarterback's wife said. "Matthew’s so sweet and a Southern gentleman and all that stuff. And the backup was the complete opposite, and it upset him."

It made headlines everywhere, which Mrs. Stafford apparently didn't expect.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stafford did not reveal which quarterback she dated — during Stafford's time at Georgia (2006 to 2008), he played in front of Joe Tereshinski, Joe Cox, A.J. Bryant and Mohamed Massaquoi.

Cox was the only one to be in Athens during all three of Stafford's seasons, prompting internet sleuths to assume it was him who had "dated" Kelly.

That prompted a "media storm" against Cox and his family, which Stafford felt the need to apologize for, as they had "zero involvement in what I spoke about."

"To this beautiful fam…I am sorry for the media storm that happened last week that made its way into your lives. You had ZERO involvement in what I spoke about and in fact, it was y’alls relationship in college that I looked up to and wanted for me and Matthew," Stafford wrote, via the New York Post. "You were the couple that everyone thinks Matthew and I was.. y’all were the UGA QB and cheerleader that met and never let go. I love y’all."

GIANTS 'HARD KNOCKS' TRAILER SEEMS TO CONTRADICT SAQUON BARKLEY'S TAKE ON OFFSEASON NEGOTIATIONS

Stafford said that the backup quarterback in question was also a roommate of Stafford's.

"They lived in the same dorm room because athletes lived in the same dorm room. He would see my car there. At one point he waited and followed me into the car. I was like, ‘This is amazing. It’s working.’ I was like, ‘Get out of my car.’ He was like, ‘He’s not right for you.’ I was like, ‘What? You can’t tell me that,'" she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Staffords got married in 2015 and have four daughters from ages 3 to 7, with their two oldest being twins.