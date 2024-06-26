Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford's wife apologizes for 'media storm' after revealing she dated husband's backup QB

Kelly Stafford posted a photo of Joe Cox and his family in her apology

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kelly Stafford broke the internet last week when she revealed that she once dated her husband's backup quarterback at Georgia in an effort to make him jealous.

"I dated the backup to p--- him off, which worked — he was the bad boy too," the Los Angeles Rams quarterback's wife said. "Matthew’s so sweet and a Southern gentleman and all that stuff. And the backup was the complete opposite, and it upset him."

It made headlines everywhere, which Mrs. Stafford apparently didn't expect.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelly Stafford at Dodger Stadium

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams and his wife Kelly Stafford look on prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Stafford did not reveal which quarterback she dated — during Stafford's time at Georgia (2006 to 2008), he played in front of Joe Tereshinski, Joe Cox, A.J. Bryant and Mohamed Massaquoi.

Cox was the only one to be in Athens during all three of Stafford's seasons, prompting internet sleuths to assume it was him who had "dated" Kelly.

That prompted a "media storm" against Cox and his family, which Stafford felt the need to apologize for, as they had "zero involvement in what I spoke about."

"To this beautiful fam…I am sorry for the media storm that happened last week that made its way into your lives. You had ZERO involvement in what I spoke about and in fact, it was y’alls relationship in college that I looked up to and wanted for me and Matthew," Stafford wrote, via the New York Post. "You were the couple that everyone thinks Matthew and I was.. y’all were the UGA QB and cheerleader that met and never let go. I love y’all."

Kelly Stafford kisses Matt

Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford kisses wife Kelly Stafford after winning Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

GIANTS 'HARD KNOCKS' TRAILER SEEMS TO CONTRADICT SAQUON BARKLEY'S TAKE ON OFFSEASON NEGOTIATIONS

Stafford said that the backup quarterback in question was also a roommate of Stafford's.

"They lived in the same dorm room because athletes lived in the same dorm room. He would see my car there. At one point he waited and followed me into the car. I was like, ‘This is amazing. It’s working.’ I was like, ‘Get out of my car.’ He was like, ‘He’s not right for you.’ I was like, ‘What? You can’t tell me that,'" she said.

Kelly Stafford hugs her husband

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Staffords got married in 2015 and have four daughters from ages 3 to 7, with their two oldest being twins.