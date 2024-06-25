Giants 'Hard Knocks' trailer seems to contradict Saquon Barkley's take on offseason negotiations

HBO dropped its trailer for the offseason version of "Hard Knocks," which will feature the New York Giants, and there may be some tea at the table.

The show has become a staple for NFL fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at what happens within organizations during training camp, and as of recently, the regular season. But the latest development for "Hard Knocks" comes in the form of true offseason access.

The G-Men have had quite a busy offseason, including the trading for Brian Burns, Darren Waller's retirement, and Saquon Barkley signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Back in May, Barkley said that he "never got an offer to come back" to the Giants, but the trailer may have hinted that Barkley wasn't exactly being truthful.

It, of course, could be very good editing by the HBO team, but toward the end of the trailer, Giants general manager Joe Schoen is seen on the phone, appearing to speak to Barkley.

"Saquon, can you give me your word on that, or are you not going to give us a chance," Schoen says on the phone.

Of course, the wide speculation on the internet is that Schoen was speaking to Barkley in the midst of his negotiations with the Birds — he eventually signed a three-year deal with the NFC East rivals for $37.75 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.

Barkley has been criticized by Giants fans for showing a lack of loyalty, given that he said he wanted to be a Giant "for life." Since signing, he has made it seem like he never had that opportunity.

The series will not debut until July 2, so fans will have to wait a bit to see the full context of the phone, but it sure is a good promotional tactic.

