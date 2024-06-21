Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford's wife says she 'dated' his 'backup' at Georgia to make him jealous

'He was the bad boy'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Matthew and Kelly Stafford got married in 2015, but just like every relationship, it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows.

The two met while attending the University of Georgia, and things got off to a rocky start.

"It wasn’t that cute of a relationship at first," Kelly said on the "Off the Vine" podcast. "I hated him, I loved him."

Kelly Stafford at Super Bowl LVI

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, plays with their daughters in the confetti as they celebrate winning Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

But Kelly came up with a master plan to eventually wind up with her future husband.

"I dated the backup to p--- him off, which worked – he was the bad boy too," Kelly revealed. "Matthew’s so sweet and a Southern gentleman and all that stuff. And the backup was the complete opposite, and it upset him."

Not only were they both quarterbacks, but they were also roommates, according to Kelly.

Kelly Stafford kisses Matt

Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford kisses wife Kelly Stafford after winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

"They lived in the same dorm room because athletes lived in the same dorm room. He would see my car there. At one point he waited and followed me into the car. I was like, ‘This is amazing, it’s working.’ I was like, ‘Get out of my car.’ He was like, ‘He’s not right for you.’ I was like, ‘What? You can’t tell me that,'" she said.

It's unknown who Kelly was referring to, but during Stafford's time at Georgia (2006 to 2008), he played in front of Joe Tereshinski, Joe Cox, A.J. Bryant and Mohamed Massaquoi – out of those four, Cox is the only one to be at Georgia in all three of Stafford's seasons.

It seems like Kelly made the right choice – Stafford was the No. 1 pick in 2009 and was always one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the league – playing for, at the time, the lowly Detroit Lions, didn't help his case. 

He finally got the recognition he deserved after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kelly Stafford hugs her husband

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The couple has four daughters from ages 3 to 7, with their two oldest being twins.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.