Matt Carpenter makes Yankees history after two more homers vs Cubs

Matt Carpenter has been a key addition for the New York Yankees this season, and he came through again Sunday with a big performance against the Chicago Cubs in a 18-4 victory.

Carpenter was 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs and made history in the process, becoming the first Yankees player to hit six home runs in his first 10 games and the second major leaguer to have six homers in his first seven hits since Trevor Story did it for the Colorado Rockies in 2016.

"I’ve played the game long enough to know what it feels like and looks like when I’m right," Carpenter said, via MLB.com. "This is certainly that. I can have competitive at-bats every time I get in there. It got away from me the last few years, but I was able to put in a lot of good work. A lot of people helped me get it back."

New York signed the three-time All-Star on May 26 after he was released by the Texas Rangers. He made his first appearance with the Yankees the same day and was 0-for-2 with two runs scored.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone called Carpenter’s tear "impressive."

"Six homers now, and I think he’s hit probably three balls to the wall for outs. It’s just been a lot of really good at-bats," Boone added.

Carpenter said as he gained confidence at the plate, he hoped to begin his tear.

"I was confident with what I was doing at the plate, was hopeful that this would potentially happen, and now it's been a lot of fun to see it play it out," he said.

Carpenter spent most of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He led the National League in hits in 2013 with 199. In 1,329 games for the Cardinals, Carpenter batted .262 with a .816 OPS and 155 homers.

Through 10 games with New York, he’s hitting .333 with a 1.592 OPS and six dingers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.