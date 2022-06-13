Yankees' Kyle Higashioka tees off on 35 mph pitch, New York railroads Cubs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees crushed the Chicago Cubs on Sunday to complete the sweep and add to their hot start to the month of June.

In the 18-4 victory, Chicago sent out first baseman Frank Schwindel to the mound in the eighth to give the bullpen a break in the total beatdown. One of Schwindel’s pitches may have been among the slowest on record for a Major League Baseball game.

Schwindel was facing Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka when he lobbed in a 35 mph eephus pitch. There was no way Higashioka was going to miss the meatball down the center of the plate. He turned on the pitch and sent it over the fence for his second home run of the season.

The home run was just the dessert for the Yankees.

Matt Carpenter went 3-for-4 with seven RBIs. He hit two home runs in the game and scored three times. He’s hit .333 with six home runs since joining the Yankees earlier in the season. He became the first Yankees player to hit six home runs in his first 10 games and just the second major leaguer to have six home runs in his first seven hits since Trevor Story did it for the Colorado Rockies in 2016.

"I was confident with what I was doing at the plate, was hopeful that this would potentially happen, and now it's been a lot of fun to see it play it out," he said.

New York is 44-16, opening an 8.5 game lead in the American League East and has won 11 straight home games. The Yankees are 15-4 against the Cubs all time and Chicago is 0-12 in the Bronx.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.