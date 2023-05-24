Matt Araiza gets first NFL workout since being cleared of criminal wrongdoing in rape probe

The New York Jets will work out free-agent punter Matt Araiza on Wednesday, who was released by the Buffalo Bills last August two days after a lawsuit was filed accusing him of being involved in an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Araiza’s agent confirmed the workout to Fox News Digital. ESPN first reported the Jets were hosting the punter.

Araiza, the 2021 Ray Guy Award winner as the best punter in the country, did not play during the 2022 NFL season after being drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was released on Aug. 27, 2022, two days after a civil lawsuit was filed against him.

Last week, San Diego State University concluded "no findings" against Araiza after conducting its own investigation.

"While the university cannot provide specific information related to its student disciplinary proceedings and investigations, or specific information related to student records, it can confirm that none of the former students named in the civil suit are now the subject of an active investigation," SDSU said in a statement provided to ESPN. "In addition, they are not currently enrolled, active students or affiliated with any athletics activities.

"SDSU reserves the right to reinstate investigations based on new developments."

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced in December that Araiza would not face criminal charges.

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction ," the district attorney's office said in a statement, according to ESPN. "Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

The Jets signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead in April who will be entering his 14th NFL season.

Morestead received $1.1 million guaranteed from the Jets, per ESPN.

