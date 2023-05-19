Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Matt Araiza's alma mater says there are 'no findings' against punter in rape investigation: report

Araiza was apparently not present at the time of the alleged incident

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Matt Araiza continues to clear his name from rape allegations.

The punter, who was released by the Buffalo Bills shortly after he was sued, is reportedly no longer a suspect in his alma mater's investigation into the matter, and there are "no findings" against him.

Araiza was drafted out of San Diego State University last year, but was named a short time later in the suit that provided graphic details of a gang rape of an intoxicated 17-year-old girl in October 2021.

The lawsuit alleged Araiza had thrown the girl on a bed "face first," and she went in and out of consciousness while having unsolicited sex. The lawsuit added that it lasted an hour and a half, and she left the room bloodied and crying.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matt Araiza at SDSU

San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza kicks off during the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl game against the UTSA Roadrunners Dec. 21, 2021, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.  (Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, it was recently revealed Araiza was not present at the time of the alleged incident.

"While the university cannot provide specific information related to its student disciplinary proceedings and investigations or specific information related to student records, it can confirm that none of the former students named in the civil suit are now the subject of an active investigation," the school said in a statement, via ESPN. "In addition, they are not currently enrolled, active students or affiliated with any athletics activities.

"SDSU reserves the right to reinstate investigations based on new developments."

Matt Araiza points away

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza waves to fans after a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

The Bills released Araiza during training camp, two days after the suit was filed.

ESPN also noted that Araiza submitted a claim against SDSU for damage to his reputation through the California State University Office of the Chancellor.

NFL VETERAN ISAAC ROCHELL FORGES PATH TO SOCIAL MEDIA STARDOM, ENCOURAGES FANS TO KEEP UP WITH EYE HEALTH

"I am aware that the facts of this case have been made public," Araiza said last week. "I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward and tell the truth. 

"I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is, in fact, the truth. I can only hope that now people will assess me on the facts and not what was falsely claimed in both the civil suit and in the press."

Matt Araiza on the sideline

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Araiza remains a free agent.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.