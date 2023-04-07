Masters Round 2: Brooks Koepka dominates again, Jon Rahm's hot start cut short as play is suspended

The second round of the Masters was suspended Friday afternoon due to inclement weather that caused three trees to fall at Augusta National Golf Club.

When play was halted, Brooks Koepka held a three-shot lead over Jon Rahm.

Here's a recap of the abbreviated second day of the tournament:

Is Brooks Koepka back?

Koepka’s bogey-free 67 gave him a five-shot lead entering the clubhouse on Friday. It was nothing overwhelmingly spectacular, but he took advantage of the par-fives. In fact, the entire -5 on his scorecard came on those holes (three birdies, one eagle), as he parred everything else.

Koepka has just one bogey in his first 36 holes to go along with 11 total birds. After missing the cut last year, Koepka’s dominance so far looks like that of his old self when he won four majors in a 23-month span.

His lead shrunk with Rahm's superb play (more on him shortly), but Koepka has put himself as the live favorite to don a green jacket for the first time.

A college kid is right on Koepka's tail

Not many had heard of Sam Bennett before Thursday, but he’s rapidly becoming a household name.

Bennett shot a 4-under 68 for the second consecutive day, putting him at -8 for the tournament and in sole possession of third place.

So why have we never heard of him? Well, he's an amateur out of Texas A&M.

Goal number one is complete — he will have the best score of an amateur. But now, he's in legit contention.

"I've got a golf tournament I can go out there and win," he said after the round.

Jon Rahm's momentum stopped

Tied for the lead after round one, Rahm knew he had business to take care of after Koepka's stellar second round.

Well, he birdied his first seven holes, and then birdied eight and nine to get to three strokes back.

However, that's when the winds picked up, which resulted in several trees falling down. The Masters officially announced Friday afternoon that the tournament would be suspended due to inclement weather.

Rahm will play 27 holes on Saturday, but his first nine can put him in a good spot before he begins his third round later in the day.

Other notes

Sandy Lyle received a standing ovation walking up the 18th hole. The 1988 green jacket winner was playing in his final Masters tournament, the 42nd of his career.

Speaking of legends, Tiger Woods (+2) is currently sitting right on the cut line, as he is even through 11 holes.