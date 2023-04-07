Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Masters
Published

Massive trees fall at Augusta National during Masters, no injuries reported

Inclement weather has hammered Augusta

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The weather at Augusta National is turning sour, and there was a scary moment during the second round of the Masters on Friday.

Massive trees fell near the 17th tee box during the ongoing tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The ESPN broadcast said that "by all accounts, there were no injuries."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday.

Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Play was halted when the tree fell; it was the second suspension of play Friday afternoon.

The tree thankfully fell in front of the tee box, where patrons normally would not stand. 

"Play Suspended" is posted on the leaderboard as fallen trees are seen on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday

"Play Suspended" is posted on the leaderboard as fallen trees are seen on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Augusta Chronicle reported that three trees fell near the hole — two were uprooted due to the winds, and they took down a third.

This is a developing story…