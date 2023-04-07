Massive trees fall at Augusta National during Masters, no injuries reported

The weather at Augusta National is turning sour, and there was a scary moment during the second round of the Masters on Friday.

Massive trees fell near the 17th tee box during the ongoing tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The ESPN broadcast said that "by all accounts, there were no injuries."

Play was halted when the tree fell; it was the second suspension of play Friday afternoon.

The tree thankfully fell in front of the tee box, where patrons normally would not stand.

The Augusta Chronicle reported that three trees fell near the hole — two were uprooted due to the winds, and they took down a third.

This is a developing story…