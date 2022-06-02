Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NCAA
Published

Massachusetts men's lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska dies at 19

Kaminska was named CAA All-Rookie Team member in 2022 as a redshirted freshman at UMass

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Massachusetts Amherst was left mourning the death of star lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska this week after the 19-year-old Long Island native "unexpectedly" passed away on Monday morning. 

On Wednesday, the university issued a statement confirming Kaminska’s death and offered its condolences to the sophomore’s family and friends. 

An obituary for Aidan Kaminska said he "passed away unexpectedly" on Memorial Day. 

An obituary for Aidan Kaminska said he "passed away unexpectedly" on Memorial Day.  (Thom Kendall for UMass Athletics)

"Massachusetts athletics is saddened to announce the loss of Aidan Kaminska, a men's lacrosse student-athlete who passed away on Monday, May 30. Kaminska, a communications major from Port Jefferson, N.Y., was a sophomore midfielder for the Minutemen. He was 19 years old," the statement read

TWO COLLEGE BASEBALL PLAYERS DIE IN GEORGIA CAR CRASH AFTER WINNING CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

"The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates and coaches. University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time." 

Prior to joining the Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team, where he was named CAA All-Rookie Team member in 2022, Kaminska won the World Series of Youth Lacrosse (WSYL) in 2016 with his travel team and was captain of both his high school football and lacrosse teams. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An obituary for Kaminska said he "passed away unexpectedly" on Memorial Day. 

Aidan Kaminska won the World Series of Youth Lacrosse in 2016 with his travel team and was captain of both his high school football and lacrosse teams. 

Aidan Kaminska won the World Series of Youth Lacrosse in 2016 with his travel team and was captain of both his high school football and lacrosse teams.  (Thom Kendall for UMass Athletics)

"Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete," his family wrote

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaminska’s family said he loved baby animals and making people laugh. He enjoyed the outdoors and cooking and was "an inspiration to many."

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com