Eagles' Jalen Reagor mourns the loss of former TCU teammate Jeff Gladney: 'I just lost my best friend'

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor mourned the loss of former TCU teammate and friend Jeff Gladney on Monday after news broke that the 25-year-old Arizona Cardinals cornerback tragically died in a car crash earlier that day.

Reagor, who played three seasons with Gladney at TCU, took to social media to share his shock over the loss of his "right hand man."

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn," Reagor’s tweet read. "R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."

The 2020 NFL draft pick said in a subsequent tweet that he was "lost for words" over the death of his "best friend."

CARDINALS’ JEFF GLADNEY, FORMER FIRST-ROUND NFL DRAFT PICK, DIES IN CAR ACCIDENT AT 25

He also shared what appeared to be a recent text message from Gladney, seemingly referring to his fresh start with the Cardinals .

The Cardinals confirmed reports of Gladney’s passing in a statement.

"We are devasted to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss ."

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place at around 2:28 a.m., according to ESPN . Responding officers found an overturned white vehicle and two people dead on the scene, a male and female.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the crash but according to the report, the white vehicle was speeding and lost control when it hit a car in front of it. The passengers in the other vehicle involved were said to be uninjured.

Gladney was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 31 overall pick in 2020. In 15 starts as a rookie, he registered 81 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble but was later released after being indicted on a felony assault charge.