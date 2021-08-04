Maryland governor urges Lamar Jackson to get vaccinated

Lamar Jackson recently tested positive for COVID-19, and that means the star quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens is in the midst of a 10-day quarantine, right in the middle of training camp. Why is it 10 days? Well, unvaccinated players who test positive for the virus have to sit out longer than vaccinated players do.

In other words, the NFL has implemented protocols that put pressure on players to get the vaccine.

With that news, Jackson is feeling pressure from several directions. The league, part of the community, and now even state politicians are taking it upon themselves to urge the Louisville product to get vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gave his thoughts on the MVP quarterback’s current situation.

"Lamar’s gotta get (vaccinated)," Hogan said, via a tweet from Phil Yacuboski of WBAL News Radio in Baltimore. "With the rules the NFL put down, I can’t imagine a team wanting to forfeit a game or lose a chance at the playoffs and none of the players getting paid because someone won’t get a vaccine."

Now, I must remind you that this is the second time Jackson has tested positive for COVID. He also missed a Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers back in December. That means that he’s now tested positive twice over the last eight months.

If anyone has built up some natural immunity to the virus, it’s probably Jackson. He’s already had to miss the time, so he might have even less of an incentive to get vaccinated. Unfortunately, the external pressure to get the vaccine will probably continue.

Buckle up, Lamar.