Marshall helps Akron beat Kent State 65-62

Zeke Marshall scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Akron beat Kent State 65-62 on Saturday night in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Brett McKnight finished with 19 points for the Zips (10-5, 1-0), who have won three straight and six of their last seven games.

Kent State held a 55-53 lead with 4:38 left in the second half after Justin Manns made a free throw. But that was the last time the Golden Flashes (9-6, 0-1) would lead, as Akron pulled ahead for good on Marshall's layup and two free throws.

Rodriquez Sherman led Kent State with 19 points, Michael Porrini scored 12, Randal Holt had 11 and Justin Greene added 10. The Golden Flashes have lost three in a row.