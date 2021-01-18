Marshall Faulk is 'worried' for Trevor Lawrence because Urban Meyer 'hasn't developed a quarterback'

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk said that he’s worried about Trevor Lawrence’s future if he gets taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The reason why Faulk is concerned? He doesn’t believe Jacksonville’s new head coach Urban Meyer is capable of developing young quarterbacks.

"Outside of Alex Smith, this man hasn't developed a quarterback that's playing in the NFL right now … I'm worried for Trevor Lawrence," Faulk told TMZ Sports.

Lawrence, who played three years at Clemson, declared for the draft earlier this month, and he is likely to go to the Jaguars. The only other player that has a chance to go to Jacksonville is Ohio State product Justin Fields.

Faulk said that Meyer’s quarterbacks from the collegiate level haven’t turned into good pros.

Some of the quarterbacks that Meyer coached at the college level include: Alex Smith, Chris Leak, Tim Tebow, Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett, and Dwayne Haskins.

"He had some really good attempts with, I'm talking, top, four-star, five-star guys when he was at Ohio State and at Florida," Faulk explained. "There's something to that."