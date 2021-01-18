Justin Fields declares for NFL Draft after stellar collegiate career

Justin Fields is going pro.

The Ohio State star declared for the NFL Draft on Monday a week after the Buckeyes lost to Alabama in the national championship game. The quarterback made the announcement on Twitter.

Fields thanked his family, Buckeyes fans, his teammates and his coaches for their support during his collegiate career.

"God blesses me with the greatest support system anyone could have. My parents have sacrificed any and everything to put me in a position to follow my dreams. I can never truly repay them but I hope I’ve made them proud. I will continue to strive daily to be a ‘light on the hill,’ as I was raised. My sisters serve as my motivation and inspire me daily. They keep me grounded and for them there is nothing I wouldn’t do. I love you guys," Fields wrote in his lengthy message.

He added: "Growing up, my dream was to one-day play the game that I love at the highest level. Now thanks to God’s grace and mercy, along with the help of you all, I am in position to turn that dream into reality."

Fields, who transferred to Ohio State from Georgia, finished his collegiate career as one of the best quarterbacks to come through the program. He recorded 5,701 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns during his career.

In 2020, he had 2,100 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. He was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

As he moves onto the pros, he’s expected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the upcoming draft.