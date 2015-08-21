Marlins stifled by rookie Jerad Eickhoff in loss to Phillies

MIAMI (AP) -- Jerad Eickhoff pitched six scoreless innings and drove in two runs in his major league debut to help the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Ryan Howard had three doubles and drove in two runs and Odubel Herrera had two hits and scored twice for the Phillies.

Philadelphia broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning scoring four runs on four hits off of Kendry Flores (1-2), who was making his first career start. Herrera's single and Freddy Galvis' sacrifice fly put the Phillies on top 2-0 before Eickhoff's two-run single.

Eickhoff (1-0) is a 25-year old right-hander, who was one of six players acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamels trade on July 31. He allowed five hits and walked one while striking out five. He threw 52 of his 75 pitches for strikes.

Flores, who had six relief appearances to his credit, was solid in the first three innings allowing just one baserunner before unraveling in the fourth. He allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings.

Miami's Derek Dietrich homered and Dee Gordon had two hits to extend his multi-hit streak to six games. Adeiny Hechavarria had his 13-game hitting streak snapped going 0-for-3.

Marlins' left-fielders Cole Gillespie, who left the game in the sixth with a sore left wrist, and Dietrich combined for three errors.

The Marlins were unable to cut into a 4-0 deficit when Marcell Ozuna doubled off the left-field wall in the fourth sending Justin Bour home, but Bour was thrown out at the plate on a throw from cut-off man Galvis and the tag was secured by catcher Cameron Rupp.

Howard had RBI doubles in the fifth and ninth and Galvis scored in the sixth on Dietrich's fielding error.

Dietrich's home run in the seventh put the Marlins on the scoreboard.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Carter Capps (elbow) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session on Sunday and could return from the disabled list next week against Pittsburgh. ... RHP Jarred Cosart (ear) is slated to have a rehab start with the GCL Marlins on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Harang (5-14, 4.79 ERA) will take the mound on Saturday against the Marlins, a team that he has struggled against in his career posting a 5-7 record and a 6.22 ERA in 19 starts. Harang has allowed 18 runs over 15 innings in his last three starts overall.

Marlins: LHP Justin Nicolino (2-1, 4.24) will be making his fifth start of his career. He allowed two runs over 6 2-3 innings in a win at Milwaukee on Aug. 17 in his previous outing.