Mark Ingram declares Saquon Barkley the reason Eagles are back in Super Bowl LIX: 'Special season'

Since 2009, there have only been four 2,000-yard rushing seasons in the NFL.

It began with Chris Johnson, known forever as "CJ2K" after his 2009 season with the Tennessee Titans. Then, Adrian Peterson defied all odds when he came back to the Minnesota Vikings after tearing his ACL in 2011, rushing for 2,097 in 2012.

Finally, Derrick Henry, another Titans running back, notched 2,027 yards during the 2020 campaign, and he almost got it again with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.

The 2024 season's top rusher, though, was Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley, who had one former running back star believing his campaign was better than all the ones mentioned before.

"In recent memory, man, just the impact he had coming from the Giants and going to the Eagles in season one, is second to none for sure," Mark Ingram II, the New Orleans Saints legend back in town for Super Bowl LIX where Barkley will be playing, told Fox News Digital on Radio Row. "We’ve seen some special performances from backs, but his season is second to none.

"What he’s been able to do, the value he’s shown to the Eagles organization, the value he’s showing to the Eagles’ offense. It's been a special season."

When it comes to running backs, what Ingram loves most is when a player is a complete back. That translates to more than just a north-to-south, bulldozing runner. A do-it-all back can not only cover all the running lanes, but he can pass catch and block out of the backfield.

Barkley has showcased he can do all that in his six seasons with the Giants, but Ingram cannot believe the level he has done it at up to this point.

"The highlight-reel runs he’s had, speed, power, agility, catching the football and jumping over people backwards. He’s operating at a high level right now," he explained, while also touching on his work with the American Gaming Association this week. "He's in the zone and that’s why the Eagles are at where they’re at right now because of Saquon Barkley."

Barkley led the league in rushing with 2,005 yards, and he might have broken Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing yards record (2,105) if he had not sat out the entire Week 18 regular-season finale against his former Giants. Not only that, he also had 33 receptions for 278 yards and added two touchdowns through the air to mark 15 total on the season.

Barkley's massive production in 2024 is a clear reason why the Eagles are currently in the same position they were two seasons ago, when they were facing the same Kansas City Chiefs in the "Big Game."

Is Barkley the difference maker this time around, though? Time, 60 minutes to be exact, on Sunday, will show the football world whether that is true or false.

One thing is for sure: Barkley is special, no matter which way you spin it. Ingram can name anything a running back should do on gameday, and Barkley does it at an elite level.

HAVE A BETTING GAMEPLAN

Americans are expected to legally wager a record $1.39 billion dollars on Super Bowl LIX this year, which has led Ingram to team up with the American Gaming Association to preach having a betting gameplan.

First and foremost, have a budget and stick to it. Be responsible, bet legally and don’t be harassing players – sending Venmos, sending CashApps when they do not hit your prop bets. Enjoy it, respect it. It is supposed to be entertainment.

Ingram finds it crazy that some fans take betting to the extreme, especially when it comes to what he calls bashing players through various means because they did not win.

"It is crazy. People Venmo-ing, people DMing. It’s crazy, man. The players didn’t set the over/under for themselves, Vegas did. So, be mad at Vegas. The players are out there trying to do everything they can to help their team win a game."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.