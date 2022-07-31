Mark Hubbard says he could not believe his hole-in-one: 'embarrassing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golfer Mark Hubbard delivered a hole-in-one in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but in an ace that he was sure he had missed once he struck it with his club.

Hubbard was coming into the 11th hole at one-under par on Thursday on the North Course at the Detroit Country Club.

He had delivered a hole-in-one eight times heading into the event, but this strike he wasn't confident about. Hubbard even deliberately dropped his club once he sent the ball sailing toward the green, according to the PGA Tour's website.

"That's embarrassing," Hubbard said as he turned to his caddie.

But as Hubbard turned around, he realized the ball was headed directly for the pin.

"Dude, that better not go in," Wyndham Clark, one of Hubbard’s playing partners, said as he watched the ball.

Hubbard had made a hole-in-one in a result that caught him by surprise.

One playing partner told Hubbard he wouldn't give him a high five. Another jokingly said, "It doesn't count. You can't drop your club."

Hubbard spoke to reporters about the hole-in-one after his round of 68.

"I mean, honestly, it was pretty embarrassing," Hubbard said. "Didn't quite know where the ball was going today. Taking a week off and whatever I just didn't feel as spot on, and I think I let go of the club on about three of the last four shots as well, and they all ended up OK."

"I just felt really stuck, and I thought it was going to be way right of the green," he continued. "I looked up, and it was a perfect one-yard draw … It landed and trickled in like a putt."

Hubbard said this will probably end up being one of his favorite hole-in-ones he has ever had.