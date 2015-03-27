Mariners give left-handed reliever Oliver Perez $1.5 million deal to help with bullpen depth

Oliver Perez is staying with the Seattle Mariners, giving them a left-handed specialist out of the bullpen next season.

Seattle and Perez agreed Saturday to a $1.5 million, one-year contract. He was 1-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 33 games last season and had a stretch of 20 consecutive appearances in July and August where he did not allow a run. That streak was tied for the fourth longest in franchise history.

Perez started the season at Triple-A Tacoma and was brought up on June 16. He was strong against left-handed hitters but was even better against right-handers, who hit .204 against him.

Perez can make an additional $600,000 in performance bonuses next year: $100,000 each for 40, 45. 50, 55, 60 and 65 games.

In 2011 Perez was released in spring training by the Mets, who owed him the final $12 million of a $36 million, three-year contract. His deal with Seattle this year was worth $90,000 in the minors and $750,000 in the majors.