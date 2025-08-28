Marco Rubio jokingly pushes Trump for executive order banning weddings during college football season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As summer draws to a close, sports fans celebrate the return of college football.

Amid the ongoing laundry list of debates surrounding the sports' landscape, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears to have a solution to at least one of the issues in mind. While Rubio might not be seeking to end discussions on name, image and likeness (NIL); the transfer portal; or the playoff format, he does want to tackle some scheduling conflicts.

Rubio jokingly called on President Donald Trump to take steps to ban weddings from taking place in the fall on the same day football is being played. Rubio described weddings that conflict with game schedules "a scourge" on football.

During a recent White House cabinet meeting, Rubio pivoted from policy discussions to expressing his grievances with those who elect to hold weddings on Saturdays that feature a full football slate.

"This thing about people getting married on Saturdays during college football season is a scourge, Mr. President," Rubio said. "It’s dividing families. I don’t know if we can have an executive order on this. There are seven other months in the year that people can get married. So, I just wanted to say that."

Rubio has been married to his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes, since 1998. Before being appointed to his post at the U.S. State Department, Rubio was a member of the U.S. Senate.

South Florida defeated No. 25 Boise State on Thursday to open the 2025 college slate. Cincinnati and Nebraska met at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, on Thursday in a matchup of unranked programs.

