Marco Rubio's son scores first collegiate touchdown in Florida’s blowout victory over Tulane in bowl game

It was a proud moment for Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida when his son, Anthony Rubio, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Florida Gators’ blowout victory over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night.

Anthony Rubio, a walk-on to the team, scored on a late nine-yard run with just over a minute remaining to extend Florida’s lopsided lead to 33-8 in what marked the Gator’s fourth straight victory.

"Great to finish the right way," Florida coach Billy Napier said of the play.

The game was already decided at that point, but Rubio’s teammates rushed to crowd around him and celebrate his first score in his first college football game.

"It was insane," he told Florida beat writer Jesse Simmons of his teammate's celebration. "First, I want to thank God for that, it wouldn’t have happened [without] Him."

As any proud parent would, Senator Rubio took to social media to praise his son’s accomplishments.

"Happy my son scored," he wrote in a post on X. "But what I am truly proud of is the joy from his teammates and that he gave all the glory to God."

Rubio joined the Gators’ football program as a walk-on running back in 2023. He redshirted his first year and didn’t see any action until Friday’s game. He wrapped up the game with 32 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.