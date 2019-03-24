March Madness: Duke squeaks by UFC in dramatic finish

Zion Williamson hit a layup over 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall in the closing seconds and RJ Barrett’s putback provided the margin of victory as top-seeded Duke held off UCF 77-76 on Sunday to reach the Sweet 16.

Aubrey Dawkins finished with 32 points for UCF, but his tip-in try for the win just missed with less than 2 seconds left.

Williamson also had 32 points, including the layup over Fall with 14.4 seconds left and his team trailing 76-73. Williamson was fouled on the play by Fall and missed the free throw. But with Fall out of the game with his fifth foul, Barrett was able to snare the rebound and scored on the putback to put the Blue Devils (31-5) ahead.

Ninth-seeded UCF (24-9) had a final chance, but B.J. Taylor missed a short jumper and then Dawkins’ tip attempt rolled around the rim and stayed out.

Barrett finished with 16 points.