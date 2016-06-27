Manziel rep: Attorney who sent errant text to AP resigns

DALLAS (AP) Johnny Manziel's spokeswoman says an attorney who accidently sent The Associated Press a text message with details related to the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback's domestic violence case has resigned from the defense team.

Denise Michaels on Monday confirmed her earlier tweet that Bob Hinton had withdrawn from the case, which is being led by El Paso attorney Jim Darnell.

The AP reported last week that Hinton's inadvertent text indicated he had doubts about Manziel's ability to stay clean and that he was given a receipt that allegedly shows Manziel may have spent more than $1,000 at a drug paraphernalia store the day following a hit-and-run crash. The text was sent Wednesday after the AP sought comment via text about the crash.

The 23-year-old Manziel faces a misdemeanor assault chart on allegations of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley in January.