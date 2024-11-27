Giants' Malik Nabers has 'no regrets' over critical remarks about team

New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers raised eyebrows over the weekend when he called his team "soft as f---" following a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nabers was upset with the lack of targets he received in the first half of the 30-7 defeat. Nabers still led the team in receiving with six catches for 64 yards on nine targets, but all of it came in the second half of the game.

He said Tuesday he is standing by the remarks he made.

"Like I said, when I look at it, we tried to get me the ball a couple times in the first half — just had a lack of communication," he said, via SNY TV. "So, like I said, when I take a look back on the game and the plays that we called, there were opportunities for me to get targets, for me to get the ball. Like I said, we just lacked technique. We just out of sorts as an offense.

"So, we only had, what, I think 15 plays in the first half. They had 40-something. So, it’s not a lot of plays you can get when you can call 15 plays in the half.

"So, yeah, if I had an opportunity to go back and change the words I said, I would. But, I still stand on what I said. I said it. I don’t have no regrets with what I said. But like I said, as I look at it on the film, we just lacked technique."

Nabers’ next opportunity to get first-half targets will come Thursday.

With the team at a crossroads, New York will have to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Nabers had 12 catches for 115 yards in a 20-15 loss to the Cowboys earlier this season.