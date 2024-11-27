Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' Malik Nabers has 'no regrets' over critical remarks about team

Nabers was upset with lack of targets against the Bucs

New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers raised eyebrows over the weekend when he called his team "soft as f---" following a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nabers was upset with the lack of targets he received in the first half of the 30-7 defeat. Nabers still led the team in receiving with six catches for 64 yards on nine targets, but all of it came in the second half of the game.

Malik Nabers celebrates a first down

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, #1, reacts after a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

He said Tuesday he is standing by the remarks he made.

"Like I said, when I look at it, we tried to get me the ball a couple times in the first half — just had a lack of communication," he said, via SNY TV. "So, like I said, when I take a look back on the game and the plays that we called, there were opportunities for me to get targets, for me to get the ball. Like I said, we just lacked technique. We just out of sorts as an offense. 

"So, we only had, what, I think 15 plays in the first half. They had 40-something. So, it’s not a lot of plays you can get when you can call 15 plays in the half.

Malik Nabers runs between defenders

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, #1, is stopped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Nov. 24, 2024. (Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images)

"So, yeah, if I had an opportunity to go back and change the words I said, I would. But, I still stand on what I said. I said it. I don’t have no regrets with what I said. But like I said, as I look at it on the film, we just lacked technique."

Nabers’ next opportunity to get first-half targets will come Thursday.

Malik Nabers catches and runs

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, #1, runs against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

With the team at a crossroads, New York will have to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Nabers had 12 catches for 115 yards in a 20-15 loss to the Cowboys earlier this season.

