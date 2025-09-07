Ex-NFL star suggests Giants should see what they have in Jaxson Dart sooner than later

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is one question NFL fans are going to want to know when it comes to the New York Giants at the start of this season. When is Jaxson Dart going to get the reins?

The Giants selected the former Ole Miss standout in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But it appeared he was going to have to wait a bit longer to get a chance at starting for the boys in blue. Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson will start Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But as the NFL Network reported that Dart could see some time in different situations against the Commanders, one-time NFL MVP Matt Ryan said the Giants might be better off seeing how quickly Dart can pick things up while on the field.

"I think he definitely plays. I think if you’re Brian Daboll and you’re Joe Schoen, right, the path to success moving forward is Jaxson Dart," Ryan said on the CBS pregame show. "The future of this organization is Jaxson Dart. I think the sooner you find out what you have, the sooner you let him grow, the better off you’re gonna be."

JAGUARS' TRAVIS HUNTER DISCUSSES TRANSITION FROM HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER TO DUAL-THREAT NFL ROOKIE

The Giants prepared a package of plays for the rookie quarterback, according to the NFL Network. Those certain plays are usually held for players who can either become game changers with their feet or with their hands – especially in the case of Taysom Hill a few years ago.

Dart seemingly inspired the Giants’ fan base with his performance in the preseason. However, he suggested he was eager to learn under the wings of Wilson.

"Russ has completely earned (the starting) role, and he's played amazing, played elite," Dart said at the end of preseason. "So, for me, I just want to be the best teammate, and I just want this team to win. Whatever my role is for that to happen, I'm going to do that to the best of my ability."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dart will be the backup for Wilson for Sunday’s game.