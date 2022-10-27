Magic’s Paolo Banchero says Duke classmates tried to record him, brought families to dorm room

The first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft – Paolo Banchero – is off to a hot start in his NBA career following a Final Four appearance in his lone year at Duke University.

At Duke, Banchero averaged 17.2 points per game on 47.8% shooting from the floor, adding 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

He got the Blue Devils to within one game of the national championship, losing to North Carolina in the semifinals.

But his year at college was not all roses, with Banchero saying on the "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton" that it was hard to find privacy at Duke.

"Going to Duke, it was just something totally different," Banchero said when discussing the difference between his experience in high school and in college. "You was a celebrity. They treated you like you was (sic) royalty there if you were on the basketball team.'

'It was almost like they treat you like – and I love Duke – but sometimes it felt like you were a zoo animal or something. In class, you'd see them over there whispering about you, staring at you. I done caught people trying to record me."

Banchero went on to say that students living in his dormitory complex would bring their families to his dorm room to say hello.

"Eventually people found out where I stayed… So, my classmates would start bringing their families – their brother, their sister their mom, and dad – to my dorm," Banchero said. "And knocking on my door. It would be like a Sunday morning, bro, and I’d get like a knock… and I’d open my door, it’s a mom, dad, their daughter who goes to Duke, and they’re little brother. Like, ‘We just wanted to say hi.’"

