Magic's Desmond Bane ejected after spiking ball off opponent's head in loss to Hawks

For a moment, it looked like Orlando Magic star Desmond Bane was playing volleyball in the team’s 127-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Bane was alone while trying to defend a fast break by Onyeka Okongwu with the Hawks up 79-65 in the third quarter.

Okongwu went up for a layup, but Bane refused to give up the easy bucket, so he fouled him and pulled him to the ground. As Okongwu fell to the floor, the ball floated in the air and Bane swatted it down off Okongwu’s head like a volleyball player executing a spike.

After a replay review, Bane was ejected from the game after being assessed both a technical foul and a flagrant foul for his transgression. The 27-year-old said he didn’t intentionally aim to hit Okongwu with the ball.

"Hard foul. I mean, we talk about that — no easy baskets," Bane said after the game, according to the New York Post. "Nothing at the rim. Make them see the lights (on the ceiling) and hard foul.

"I swiped at the ball, and it happened to hit him. And they made the call that they made."

Bane had nine points, three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes before being ejected. He is in his sixth season in the NBA and his first with the Magic after being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason.

The Magic dropped to 3-5 with the loss and will look to bounce back against the Boston Celtics (3-5) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

