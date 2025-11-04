Expand / Collapse search
Boston Celtics

Celtics' Jaylen Brown slams NBA officials after apparent missed call in loss to Jazz: 'Cost us the game'

Crew chief Kevin Scott defends no-call that Brown says cost Boston the game

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown blasted referees following Monday night’s stunning loss to the Utah Jazz after saying a missed call "cost us the game."

The Celtics were holding on to a 1-point lead with less than a minute on the clock when Brown appeared to trip over Jazz guard Keyonte George, who slipped while driving the ball. Brown lost the ball, which was recovered by Utah and Lauri Markkanen found the net for a 103-102 lead.

Jaylen Brown drives to the basket

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

No foul was called on George.

The Jazz overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to win the game 105-103, but Brown blamed the NBA officials for the loss.

"You can't have a mistake like that as an official at that point in the game," Brown said, via ESPN. "It's fourth quarter, it's a minute left in the game or less, and you completely – the whole staff blows the f---ing call, you know what I mean? Cost us the game. Unacceptable."

Jaylen Brown surrounded by Jazz players

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) is surrounded by the Utah Jazz on a drive to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Crew chief Kevin Scott defended the no-call in a pool report after the game, stating that Brown slipped on the "same spot" as George.

"During live play, the crew observed George slip and fall just prior to Brown slipping on the same spot, resulting in the ball becoming loose prior to any contact," he said, via ESPN.

Jaylen Brown battles for a rebound

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Brown led Boston with 36 points, but was 0-for-9 from the 3-point line. Boston shot a season-low 21.6% (11 of 51) from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

