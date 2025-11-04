Celtics' Jaylen Brown slams NBA officials after apparent missed call in loss to Jazz: 'Cost us the game'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown blasted referees following Monday night’s stunning loss to the Utah Jazz after saying a missed call "cost us the game."

The Celtics were holding on to a 1-point lead with less than a minute on the clock when Brown appeared to trip over Jazz guard Keyonte George, who slipped while driving the ball. Brown lost the ball, which was recovered by Utah and Lauri Markkanen found the net for a 103-102 lead.

No foul was called on George.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jazz overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to win the game 105-103, but Brown blamed the NBA officials for the loss.

"You can't have a mistake like that as an official at that point in the game," Brown said, via ESPN. "It's fourth quarter, it's a minute left in the game or less, and you completely – the whole staff blows the f---ing call, you know what I mean? Cost us the game. Unacceptable."

JA MORANT SUSPENDED FOR DETRIMENTAL CONDUCT AFTER CALLING OUT COACHING STAFF IN NBA CUP DEFEAT FALLOUT: REPORT

Crew chief Kevin Scott defended the no-call in a pool report after the game, stating that Brown slipped on the "same spot" as George.

"During live play, the crew observed George slip and fall just prior to Brown slipping on the same spot, resulting in the ball becoming loose prior to any contact," he said, via ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown led Boston with 36 points, but was 0-for-9 from the 3-point line. Boston shot a season-low 21.6% (11 of 51) from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.