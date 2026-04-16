Luther Davis allegedly wore disguises to pose as NFL players in multi-million dollar loan fraud scheme

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A former college football player has been accused of pretending to be NFL stars in order to make nearly $20 million.

Luther Davis, who won the 2009 national championship with Alabama, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Court documents obtained by AL.com say that Davis disguised himself with wigs and makeup to pose at Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix, free agent tight end David Njoku, and Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney, also an Alabama alum.

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Davis and a partner, CJ Evins, "executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in loans from multiple lenders … by impersonating football players and falsely claiming those players were seeking multi-million dollar loans" from May 2023 until around October 2024, the documents said, according to the outlet.

The duo allegedly opened fraudulent bank accounts and email addresses to continue their disguises and even obtained fake IDs to pose as the players.

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Davis and Evins are slated for a hearing on April 27 when they are expected to plead guilty. They each face 20 years in prison.

According to The Guardian, the duo obtained Loans of over $4 million to impersonate both Njoku and McKinney.

"Unbeknownst to the broker and the lender, none of the players who were supposedly receiving the loans attended any of these closings," the filing read. "Rather, defendant Davis dressed in disguise and impersonated the players, providing fake identification documents to convince the notary."

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Davis played in 45 games for the Crimson Tide, making 47 tackles. He originally committed to LSU but switched to the SEC rival.

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