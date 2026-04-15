Sherrone Moore's alleged mistress rips sentence that kept former Michigan coach out of jail

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The former Michigan staffer with whom Sherrone Moore allegedly had an inappropriate relationship that led to his firing and subsequent arrest is not thrilled that Moore seemingly got off easy.

Moore was fired for his relationship with Paige Shiver on Dec. 10. Soon after the firing, he was jailed after allegedly breaking into her house and threatening to kill himself .

Moore was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay just over $1,000 in fines, which was not enough for Shiver.

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"December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life," Shiver said in a statement after Moore's sentencing Tuesday, via the New York Post.

"The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life.

"Today’s sentence does not reflect the harm done to me or the objective evidence in this case."

An Action Injury Law Group statement obtained by Fox News Channel last month claimed Shiver endured "years of manipulation, harassment and exploitation by a man who held enormous power over her professional life as the head football coach of one of the nation’s most prominent college football programs."

Shiver’s attorneys questioned Michigan’s entire athletic program after the incident, adding their client believes "she may not be the only person who experienced inappropriate, coercive or predatory behavior from this individual."

MICHIGAN PLAYERS FEEL 'VERY BETRAYED' BY SHERRONE MOORE SCANDAL, INTERIM COACH REVEALS

Moore and the alleged victim had an "intimate relationship for a number of years," a prosecutor said during an initial hearing shortly after his arrest.

In an Ann Arbor courtroom, Moore thanked his wife, Kelli, for her support while saying he took the process "very seriously." The judge in the case told Moore that he "take[s] her for granted."

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Moore pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors to resolve the felony criminal case.

Moore went 16-8 as Michigan's head coach — 8-5 in his first season and 7-3 last season. He missed a pair of games due to a suspension from a sign-stealing investigation .

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Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh after the team completed a 15-0 season en route to a national championship . Moore was the offensive coordinator of that squad.

Fox News' Scott Thompson, Paulina Dedaj, and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

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