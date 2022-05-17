Expand / Collapse search
Luis Severino shines as Yanks bash Orioles for 19th win in 22 games

New York (26-9) is off to one of the best 35-game starts in franchise history

Associated Press
Luis Severino allowed one hit in six innings, and Jose Trevino became the first New York catcher with a home run this year when he hit a three-run drive in the fourth to lift the surging Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Monday night.

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth for the Yankees, who won for the 19th time in 22 games. New York (26-9) is off to one of the best 35-game starts in franchise history. Only the 1939 and 1928 teams, at 28-7, were better at this point.

New York Yankees' Jose Trevino, left, celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Luis Severino (40) and others in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Baltimore. 

New York Yankees' Jose Trevino, left, celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Luis Severino (40) and others in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Anthony Santander homered from the left side of the plate off Severino (3-0) in the fourth, then from the right side off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth. The Orioles managed only one other hit.

Kyle Bradish (1-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in his fourth career start. He walked three and struck out six.