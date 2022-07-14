Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Luis Severino leaves start with right shoulder tightness

Luis Severino took himself out of the game while warming up for the third inning

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino allowed three consecutive home runs to Cincinnati and left Wednesday’s start against the Reds because of right shoulder tightness.

Severino, whose velocity was down, was to undergo an MRI on Thursday. The 28-year-old right-hander allowed homers to Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Stuart Fairchild in a four-pitch span on the second.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino, left, talks to manager Aaron Boone during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York. 

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino, left, talks to manager Aaron Boone during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

After Yankees manager Aaron Boone and an athletic trainer came to the mound, Severino finished the inning, He went to the mound to start the third and threw a warmup pitch, then walked off and was replaced by rookie JP Sears.

Severino averaged 94.1 mph with 18 fastballs, down from his season average of 96.1 mph.

He won 19 games in 2018 and was selected for his second straight All-Star team. After signing a $40 million, four-year contract in February 2019. Severino strained his latissimus dorsi muscle and didn't make his first start until Sept. 17. He made two more in the postseason, then had Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020.

MIKE TROUT EXPECTED TO PLAY IN ALL-STAR GAME DESPITE DEALING WITH UPPER BACK SPASMS

New York Yankees' Luis Severino huddles with teammates during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York. 

New York Yankees' Luis Severino huddles with teammates during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Severino returned last Sept. 21 and made four relief appearances plus another in the AL wild card game.

He is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 17 starts.

Farmer hit a 431-foot drive to left on Severino’s slider, Moustakas connected on a changeup and Fairchild on a 92 mph fastball. This was the third time Severino allowed three homers in a game, the first since Aug. 28, 2017 against Cleveland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York Yankees' Luis Severino pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York. 

New York Yankees' Luis Severino pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Severino and Jordan Montgomery combined to make 84 of the Yankees first 88 starts. with Sears getting two and Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil one each.