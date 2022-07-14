Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels
Published

Mike Trout expected to play in All-Star Game despite dealing with upper back spasms

Mike Trout is entering his 10th All-Star Game

Associated Press
Mike Trout is still expected to play in next week's All-Star Game despite dealing with upper back spasms.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar wasn’t in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros and could miss at least the next two games. Trout Tuesday night's loss to Houston during the fifth inning.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Houston. 

The three-time AL MVP was selected earlier this month to appear in his 10th All-Star Game, which will be played next Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

"We’ve talked to him about that. He’s expected to be available for that game," trainer Mike Frostad said Wednesday. "He’s been dealing with a lot of stuff throughout the entire year. And, you know, this is just one more thing to add to the pile. He’s got a good pain threshold. He’s played through a lot."

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hits an RBI double against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.

Frostad said MRI and CT scans on Trout's back did not show any muscle strains or tightness. Trout first mentioned having back spasms last week while the team was in Miami for a series against the Marlins, the trainer said.

Trout — who is hitting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs — has been bothered by several minor injuries this year. He is 6 for 36 (.167) with one homer, four RBIs and 16 strikeouts this month for the Angels, who have dropped nine of 10.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout pops out against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Houston. 

Astros manager Dusty Baker, who will manage the AL squad, said he discussed Trout's status with Angels interim manager Phil Nevin during batting practice.