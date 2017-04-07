Lucic's hat trick leads Oilers past Sharks 4-2

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Milan Lucic scored three goals in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers took a big step toward claiming home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason by beating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 Thursday night in a possible playoff preview.

The Oilers moved two points ahead of the Sharks in the Pacific Division and can clinch home ice in the first round by earning one point in their final two games against Vancouver. Edmonton also is still alive in the division race if it wins the final two games and Anaheim loses its finale in regulation.

Connor McDavid scored his 30th goal to extend his point streak to 12 games and Oscar Klefbom had four assists for the Oilers. Cam Talbot made 13 saves to earn his franchise-record 41st win.

Brent Burns and Joel Ward scored for the banged-up Sharks, and Martin Jones made 28 saves.