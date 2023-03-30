Expand / Collapse search
LSU's Kim Mulkey has not contacted Brittney Griner since Griner's release from Russian prison

Griner played four seasons for Mulkey at Baylor

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey says she hasn’t spoken to Brittney Griner since Griner was released from a Russian prison and returned to the United States. 

However, Mulkey did have a message for her former Baylor Bears players. 

"I’m glad she’s back," Mulkey said during her Final Four news conference, per The Associated Press, Thursday. "I’m glad she’s safe, she’s sound. I think everybody is."

Baylor's head coach Kim Mulkey and Brittney Griner talk to the press during the women's Big 12 basketball media day at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Oct. 25, 2012. 

Baylor's head coach Kim Mulkey and Brittney Griner talk to the press during the women's Big 12 basketball media day at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Oct. 25, 2012.  (Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Griner was brought up not just because of their connection at Baylor, but Mulkey not sharing any words of support for the WNBA star when she was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug-related charges.

Mulkey was asked last fall about the Griner situation, with one reporter pointing out the media had not yet heard her take on the matter. 

"And you won’t," Mulkey said at the time.

Griner was eventually released from Russia after a prisoner swap, and Mulkey made a statement then through ESPN, saying she was relieved she was heading back home. 

"God is good. Prayers are powerful," Mulkey said. "Brittney is on her way home where she belongs. Our prayers remain with her and her family as they recover and heal together."

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the first half against the Utah Utes in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24, 2023, in Greenville, S.C.

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the first half against the Utah Utes in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24, 2023, in Greenville, S.C. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mulkey spent 21 years as Baylor’s head coach, beginning with the 2000-01 season. Griner arrived in 2009-10, and the 6-foot-8 center quickly made the Bears a formidable squad with 18.4 points per game her freshman season. 

During her junior year in 2011-12, Baylor went a perfect 40-0 to win the national championship, becoming the first team to ever accomplish that feat. Griner averaged 23.2 points and 9.5 rebounds that year. 

Griner was drafted first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013 after playing her senior season, but once leaving Baylor she was critical of Mulkey. 

Griner claimed Mulkey made her keep her sexual orientation private during her time with the Bears because it could hurt recruiting new talent to the school. 

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the third quarter of a game against the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 26, 2023, in Greenville, S.C.

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the third quarter of a game against the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 26, 2023, in Greenville, S.C. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

While Mulkey prepares for LSU’s Final Four appearance against Virginia Tech Friday night, Griner continues to plan her return to the WNBA

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.