Superstitious UConn head coach sports same gameday outfit, including underwear, amid March Madness success

UConn made its last Final Four appearance in 2014

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley is apparently a very superstitious man. 

The Huskies return to the Final Four on Saturday night is a first for the men’s basketball team since they claimed their fourth and last national title in 2014, and according to Hurley’s wife, he intends to stick to his routine. 

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts to a call during the NCAA Division I Men's Championship Elite Eight round basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies on March 25, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts to a call during the NCAA Division I Men's Championship Elite Eight round basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies on March 25, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That includes wearing the same clothes, all the way down to his underwear. 

"He always pulls up the game that he had against the opponents to see what he was wearing," wife Andrea Hurley told The New York Post. "If they won that game, he’ll wear the same outfit."

According to his wife, Hurley has been wearing the same fire-breathing dragon underwear since the tournament began earlier this month – and yes, he’s been washing them. 

"They’re like Underoos for adults," she told the outlet. 

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley gestures during the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at MVP Arena on March 19, 2023 in Albany, New York.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley gestures during the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at MVP Arena on March 19, 2023 in Albany, New York. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

If UConn were to beat fifth-seeded Miami Saturday night, fans can expect Hurley to wear the same navy blue suit he has been sporting since the Huskies opening win over Iona on March 17. 

According to the Post, the superstitious Harley has rubbed off on his assistants Kimani Young and Luke Murray who are also apparently making daily trips to the dry cleaners. 

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts in the first half against the Iona Gaels during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts in the first half against the Iona Gaels during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

UConn is the highest seeded team in the NCAA men’s tournament and is looking to capture its fifth national title in nearly a decade. That also marks the last time the Huskies advanced to the Final Four where they have an 8-1 record. 

"The climb to get to this point has been real, and it's been more challenging than I thought," Hurley said after Saturday’s blowout victory over Gonzaga.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

