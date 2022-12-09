Expand / Collapse search
Baylor Bears
Published

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey on Brittney Griner's return: 'Prayers are powerful'

Mulkey coached Griner at Baylor

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
WNBA star Brittney Griner has returned home after spending nearly 10 months in a Russian prison following her arrest for bringing vape cartridges containing hashish oil through a Moscow airport. 

Griner was freed from a Russian penal colony on Thursday in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in the plane as she flies to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. 

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in the plane as she flies to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.  (Russian Federal Security Service via AP)

Griner’s return to the U.S. sparked emotional reactions from many within the basketball community, including Griner’s college coach

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor and won a national championship together in 2012, broke her silence on her former player. 

"God is good. Prayers are powerful," Mulkey told ESPN. "Brittney is on her way home where she belongs. Our prayers remain with her and her family as they recover and heal together."

Mulkey was asked about Griner’s detainment in September as she had yet to speak on the situation. 

Brittney Griner, #42, and Baylor University head Coach Kim Mulkey celebrate after defeating the University of Notre Dame during the Division I Women's Basketball Championship held at the Pepsi Center in Denver.  Baylor defeated Notre Dame 80-61 to win the national title.  

Brittney Griner, #42, and Baylor University head Coach Kim Mulkey celebrate after defeating the University of Notre Dame during the Division I Women's Basketball Championship held at the Pepsi Center in Denver.  Baylor defeated Notre Dame 80-61 to win the national title.   (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Image)

"And you won’t," Mulkey responded when a reporter said he had yet to see a comment on Griner from the LSU head coach. 

Griner and Mulkey had a falling out in 2013 after Griner felt she was encouraged to keep quiet about her sexuality, according to ESPN. Griner pointed toward Baylor’s policies as to why she did not feel encouraged to speak on her sexuality, and not toward Mulkey personally. 

Griner was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on Feb. 17 after Russian authorities said she had vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. 

Griner plead guilty and was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

