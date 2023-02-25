Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour
Published

Golfer Akshay Bhatia strips down on two shots while in mud at Honda Classic

The 'Bear Trap' at PGA National caught Bhatia

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Maybe after a couple beers, the casual golfer may go shirtless for a shot to bring in some laughs, but now we've seen it on the PGA Tour.

After sending a shot into the deep mud, Akshay Bhatia still had to get up and down at the "Bear Trap."

Akshay Bhatia of the U.S. hits his second shot on the 15th hole from the water during the third round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort &amp; Spa Feb. 25, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Akshay Bhatia of the U.S. hits his second shot on the 15th hole from the water during the third round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort & Spa Feb. 25, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Knowing the shot would cause a huge splatter, Bhatia took off his shoes and socks, rolled up his pants and even took off his shirt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His huge hack hardly moved the ball a couple feet, so he had to use one more stroke to finally get on the green.

GOLF INFLUENCER PAIGE SPIRANAC POSTS TIP VIDEO IN LOW-CUT SHIRT, FANS CAN'T CONTAIN THEMSELVES

That was the second time he went shirtless for a shot.

Earlier in the round, he took off his shirt for a shot, and his girlfriend had to supply him with extra clothes.

Akshay Bhatia watches after hitting his second shot on the sixth hole from the water during the third round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort &amp; Spa Feb. 25, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 

Akshay Bhatia watches after hitting his second shot on the sixth hole from the water during the third round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort & Spa Feb. 25, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.  (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was an interesting one, to say the least," Bhatia said after the round.

Bhatia finished with a 4-over 76 to fall back to even on the tournament. Chris Kirk leads the way at -13 after shooting a 68 Saturday.