LSU Tigers
LSU's Brian Kelly addresses fake accent accusations: 'That’s the stupidest thing to try to do'

Kelly led the Tigers to a 10-4 record in his first season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LSU coach Brian Kelly took over the football program in November 2021 and in one of his first addresses to fans it was noticed that he picked up a Southern accent on his way from South Bend to Baton Rouge.

Kelly was at a Tigers’ men’s basketball game and appeared to have a different twang in his voice, with at least one reporter breaking down the difference from his farewell speech at Notre Dame and how he addressed those at the basketball game.

Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers talks with head coach Brian Kelly during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers talks with head coach Brian Kelly during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

More than two years later, Kelly appeared on Barstool Sports’ "Bussin’ With the Boys" podcast and said he didn’t fake a Southern accent.

"No, I mean, who would – that’s the stupidest thing to try to do," he said. "Listen, when you have a Boston accent, I mean, and you’re in the Midwest, and you go down South, you’re going to be all messed up anyway.

"I think I have a bit of a strange accent anyway. So add another one, I think it’s crazy anyway."

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kelly claimed his Boston accent may be mixing with the Louisiana accent he hears every day.

"You listen to people, and you start hearing ‘Family’ – it’s almost like that’s natural," he added. "That’s how you say it. I’m just trying to be like everybody else. Then throw your Boston accent in there too, and heck, I couldn’t tell you what was coming out of my mouth."

Whatever Kelly was saying appeared to work in his first season at LSU. The Tigers finished 10-4 and won the Citrus Bowl. It was the first bowl win for Kelly since 2019 when Notre Dame won the Camping World Bowl.

Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines against the Razorbacks on Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines against the Razorbacks on Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

He is 155-66 overall as a head coach.