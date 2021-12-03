Expand / Collapse search
LSU's Brian Kelly accused of faking Southern accent when talking to Tigers fans at basketball game

Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU job earlier this week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LSU football coach Brian Kelly was accused of faking a Southern accent when he appeared at the Tigers’ men’s basketball game on Wednesday night.

Kelly addressed the crowd and appeared to have a different twang in his voice, with at least one reporter breaking down his voice from his farewell speech to Notre Dame players to how he spoke to the crowd when he got to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The LSU marching band and mascot perform as new football coach Brian Kelly arrives at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

College football fans immediately started to poke fun at the newly minted coach.

Kelly was born in Everett, Massachusetts, and was raised in an Irish Catholic family. His father, Paul, was an alderman in Boston and Kelly himself worked in Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988.

There doesn’t appear to be any Southern roots in Kelly.

He got his college football coaching career started at Grand Valley State University in Michigan as a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach and eventually moved up to defensive coordinator and later head coach. He led the team to two NCAA Division II Championships.

New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

His first FBS coaching job came with Central Michigan before he bolted for Cincinnati and later Notre Dame. It was only this week he got his first real taste of the South when he took the money and ran to LSU.

New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

Kelly was 113-40 at Notre Dame and passed Knute Rockne for most wins at the school as head coach earlier this season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com