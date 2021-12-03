LSU's Brian Kelly accused of faking Southern accent when talking to Tigers fans at basketball game

LSU football coach Brian Kelly was accused of faking a Southern accent when he appeared at the Tigers’ men’s basketball game on Wednesday night.

Kelly addressed the crowd and appeared to have a different twang in his voice, with at least one reporter breaking down his voice from his farewell speech to Notre Dame players to how he spoke to the crowd when he got to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF 2021: 6 TEAMS TO WATCH DURING CONFERENCE TITLE WEEK

College football fans immediately started to poke fun at the newly minted coach.

Kelly was born in Everett, Massachusetts, and was raised in an Irish Catholic family. His father, Paul, was an alderman in Boston and Kelly himself worked in Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988.

There doesn’t appear to be any Southern roots in Kelly.

He got his college football coaching career started at Grand Valley State University in Michigan as a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach and eventually moved up to defensive coordinator and later head coach. He led the team to two NCAA Division II Championships.

His first FBS coaching job came with Central Michigan before he bolted for Cincinnati and later Notre Dame. It was only this week he got his first real taste of the South when he took the money and ran to LSU.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelly was 113-40 at Notre Dame and passed Knute Rockne for most wins at the school as head coach earlier this season.