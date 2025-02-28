LSU track athlete dead at 18 after fiery car wreck on school's campus

LSU pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer is reportedly one of two people who were killed in a car wreck on the school's campus earlier this week.

Reidenauer, 18, was in a car that was struck by a 23-year-old motorcyclist, who also died, according to WBRZ in Louisiana.

The outlet reported that Bodhi Linton, the rider of the motorcycle, was traveling north on Nicholson Drive near Tiger Stadium when Linton T-boned the car, and both vehicles burst into flames.

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon," LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said in a statement. "Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident.

"We will do everything we can to make sure our student-athletes and staff have the resources they need to process the grief of this terrible loss. I would also like to thank Texas A&M for offering their support and compassion as we are on the road at College Station for the SEC Championships."

Reidenaur was a native of nearby Abita Springs and was pursuing an interior design degree at the school. She was in her first year at LSU.

She starred in high school, finishing second at the 2024 LHSAA State 5A Championships with a clearance of 3.64 meters. As a junior at Fontainbleau High School, she placed fourth at the state meet.

Linton's mother died in a motorcycle crash of her own back in May.

