LSU Tigers

LSU track athlete dead at 18 after fiery car wreck on school's campus

Dillon Reidenauer was a pole vaulter

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
LSU pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer is reportedly one of two people who were killed in a car wreck on the school's campus earlier this week.

Reidenauer, 18, was in a car that was struck by a 23-year-old motorcyclist, who also died, according to WBRZ in Louisiana.

The outlet reported that Bodhi Linton, the rider of the motorcycle, was traveling north on Nicholson Drive near Tiger Stadium when Linton T-boned the car, and both vehicles burst into flames.

LSU logo

LSU track athlete Dillon Reidenauer was killed in a fiery car crash on campus. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon," LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said in a statement. "Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident.

LSU campus

The LSU campus during a game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9, 2024 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We will do everything we can to make sure our student-athletes and staff have the resources they need to process the grief of this terrible loss. I would also like to thank Texas A&M for offering their support and compassion as we are on the road at College Station for the SEC Championships."

Reidenaur was a native of nearby Abita Springs and was pursuing an interior design degree at the school. She was in her first year at LSU.

She starred in high school, finishing second at the 2024 LHSAA State 5A Championships with a clearance of 3.64 meters. As a junior at Fontainbleau High School, she placed fourth at the state meet.

LSU logo

LSU track athlete Dillon Reidenauer was in her first year at the university. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Linton's mother died in a motorcycle crash of her own back in May.

