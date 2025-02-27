Abdul Carter, potential No 1 overall pick in upcoming NFL Draft, has stress reaction in right foot: reports

Potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and Penn State star Abdul Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, according to multiple reports.

The stress fracture was revealed during testing at the NFL combine, and the injury may require surgery.

However, after further scans on Carter’s right foot, doctors told the star defender that surgery is not advisable, according to ESPN.

"I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted," Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Thursday via ESPN.

"He will put on a show at his pro day."

Carter, prior to the discovery of the stress reaction, was not going to work out at the NFL combine due to a shoulder injury. He played through that condition in Penn State’s loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.

The star defender was recently cleared to resume training. Carter’s shoulder injury will not stop him from performing at a "very high level" in his March 28 pro day, Rosenhaus said.

Carter was the Big Ten’s top defensive player in 2024 with 68 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks last season.

In his career, Carter has 39.5 tackles for loss, 23 sacks and 14 passes defended.

The 21-year-old is likely to go in the first few picks of the NFL Draft, but Carter thinks he should the top pick.

"I feel like I’m the best player in the country, and the best player should be picked first," Carter said on Wednesday speaking to reporters. "It’s the work I put in with my dad, who trained me, and all the sacrifices I made, I know I’m the best."

Should he leapfrog Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and the top two quarterbacks in the class, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, Carter would be just the fourth defensive player to go No. 1 overall since 2007.

Jadeveon Clowney in 2014, Myles Garrett in 2017 and Travon Walker in 2022 are the three defenders to have been selected with the top pick since 2007. Each was chosen primarily because of his pass-rushing ability.

"Defensive players impact the game just as much as the quarterback," Carter said. "All the teams that have won Super Bowls, they have that one standout player. I feel like I’m that."

Only time will tell whether the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick, will use the top selection on Carter on draft weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

