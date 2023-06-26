Expand / Collapse search
LSU star Olivia Dunne posts patriotic TikTok with troops at NASCAR event: ‘My pronouns are U-S-A’

Olivia Dunne has 7.5 million followers on TikTok

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne showed her patriotism over the weekend when NASCAR welcomed the popular TikTok influencer to the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. 

Dunne, who has over 7.5 million followers on TikTok, posted a video with two U.S. Army members during the NASCAR Cup Series race. 

Olivia Dunne prepares

Mar 18, 2023; Duluth, GA, USA; LSU Tigers  gymnast Olivia Dunne shown during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The video, which has received nearly 250k likes, featured the popular TikTok sound: "My pronouns are U-S-A." 

ROSS CHASTAIN HANGS ON TO WIN ALLY 400 AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

Dunne is among the college athletes with the highest NIL valuations, according to On3 Sports, and recently she added Sports Illustrated to the list after shooting with the magazine in January for its swimsuit edition. 

"Being a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is a dream come true," Dunne said in a video posted to the publication’s Instagram page back in April. "There’s a lot of young girls who look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So, both of our brands, I think, align because we both want to inspire the younger generation."

Olivia Dunne at the ACMs

Olivia Dunne at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Dunne’s appearance at the Nashville Superspeedway was welcomed by NASCAR. The organization posted a picture of Dunne posing with Chase Elliott to its Instagram page. 

"Thanks for stopping by," Elliott wrote on Twitter. 

Dunne’s trip to Nashville followed her appearance at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska last week where she showed up to support her fellow Tigers in their double-elimination round against Wake Forest. 

Olivia Dunne in New York

Olivia Dunne attends the motorola razr+ launch event with Kim Petras and Cirque du Soleil at The Weylin on June 01, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Motorola)

Fans in attendance captured the crowds surrounding Dunne. She was also seen signing autographs.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.