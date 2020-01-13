LSU's Joe Burrow breaks single-season passing touchdown record during national championship game

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow broke the single-season touchdown passes record Monday night in the national championship game against Clemson.

Burrow's fourth touchdown pass of the night was to Thaddeus Moss gave the quarterback the record. He broke a record set by former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan. Brennan set the record during the 2006 season. He also had 5,549 passing yards to go along with the touchdown mark.

CLEMSON'S DABO SWINNEY, LSU'S ED ORGERON COULD EARN HUGE BONUSES WITH CHAMPIONSHIP WIN

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was 16-for-28 with 270 passing yards with four total touchdowns in the first half. Burrow's second touchdown pass to Moss increased LSU's lead to 34-25.

LSU'S ED ORGERON CUT HIMSELF TRYING TO GET TEAM PUMPED UP FOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Burrow had two touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase in the first half. Chase had six catches for 162 yards at the half. The other touchdown was to Moss.

Clemson struck early thanks to a Trevor Lawrence rushing touchdown. It took LSU a bit to get going but once they started to pick up the rhythm it made LSU nearly impossible to stop.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Burrow has had an incredible 2019 season en route to the Heisman Trophy win. Coming into the game, he had recorded 55 touchdown passes and 5,208 passing yards. His touchdown pass mark led the nation going into the game and his passing yards mark was second in the nation.