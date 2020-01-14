LSU's Joe Burrow points to finger after TD pass, says he knew his ring size before game

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had an incredible national-championship performance Monday night against Clemson.

Burrow finished with 463 passing yards and five touchdown passes in the game. He also had a rushing touchdown to add to the stat line. After one of his touchdown passes, Burrow was pointing to his finger to signify that he put the national tile game away and was ready for his championship ring.

LSU DEFEATS CLEMSON FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Naturally, ESPN’s Maria Taylor asked Burrow about the small celebration and if he knew what his ring size was already.

“Ten-and-a-half,” Burrow said smiling when Taylor asked him in the question. “We already got fitted for ‘em.”

LSU'S JOE BURROW BREAKS SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWN RECORD DURING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Burrow and the Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25 to win their first title since the 2007 season. The national championship is just another piece of hardware the LSU star will add to his collection this season.

Burrow was awarded the Offensive Player of the Game for his performance in the title game and the Heisman Trophy for his incredible performance overall during the season. He also received the Maxwell Award as the best all-around college football player in the nation and the Walter Camp Award as the college football player of the year.

Burrow is likely going to turn pro and experts believe he will the No. 1 pick come April. The Cincinnati Bengals have the top pick.