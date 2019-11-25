LSU's Ed Orgeron shades Arkansas after huge victory: 'They haven't beaten anyone in a long time'

LSU took care of business Saturday night against Arkansas with a huge 56-20 victory.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron made it clear after the game that it was just another day in the office for his team because the Razorbacks haven’t been a challenge for them or anyone in a while.

“There wasn’t going to be celebration for beating Arkansas,” Orgeron said, according to WGMB-TV. “They haven’t beaten anyone in a long time.”

He told reporters in the postgame press conference that the team was getting ready and focused to play Texas A&M, who the Tigers lost to last season in seven overtimes.

Joe Burrow led the way with 327 passing yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-28 passing. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire recorded 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns on six carries.

LSU’s win marked the fourth straight time the Tigers have beaten the Razorbacks and the seventh out of their last nine matchups. The last time Arkansas beat LSU was in 2015, a 17-0 upset. LSU has a 40-22-2 lead in the series between the two teams.

With the win, LSU is likely to stay as the top seed in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers are 11-0 this season and face the Aggies next week prior to the SEC Championship.

Arkansas dropped to 2-9 this season and are 0-7 in conference play.