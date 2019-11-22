Oklahoma tight end retires from football, citing numerous concussions

Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra announced Thursday he is retiring from football after suffering several concussions, including one recently at practice.

Calcaterra, a junior from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., appeared in three games this season for the Sooners. He had five catches for 79 yards. He hadn’t played in a game since Oct. 5.

ALABAMA'S NICK SABAN REVEALS WHAT HE TOLD MAC JONES AS HE GAVE HIM THE KEYS TO THE OFFENSE

He announced his retirement in a video posted to Twitter.

“Football has been the biggest thrill of my life, and it kills me to know it's over,” Calcaterra said. “But I'm confident God does everything for a reason, and he has a plan for me. I believe football was preparing me for this moment my entire career.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF HAS 'DOUBLE STANDARD' WHEN HIT COMES TO GROUP OF 5 TEAMS, AAC COMMISH SAYS

Calcaterra was an important player for the Sooners last season. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors recording 396 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. He also caught the game-clinching touchdown in the Big 12 Championship game in Texas in 2018.

Calcaterra said he will graduate in May and then return to California to pursue a career as a firefighter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I gave everything I had to this team and this game,” he said. “I'd like to think it might have caused an impact on this university, this football program and all the people around me.”